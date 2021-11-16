Guru Nanak Jayanti is the celebration of the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak. Also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated on November 19. This celebration revolves around remembering the teachings of Guru Nanak Ji and organising Prabhatferi and prayer meetings. Guru Nanak Jayanti is considered to be one of the most important celebrations for Sikh people across the world. As we prepare to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021, here is everything you need to know about this day.

When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021?

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated on November 19. Guru Nanak Ji was born on Puranmashi of Kattak (eighth month of the Nanakshahi calendar) in 1469, according to the Agra. This celebration is usually observed around the full moon in the Hindu month of Karthik. Kartarpur Corridor To Reopen From Tomorrow, Announces Amit Shah Days Ahead of Guru Nanak Dev Gurupurab 2021.

Significance of Guru Nanak Gurpurab

Gurupurab is the celebration of the birth of the ten gurus of Sikhism. All their festivals usually revolve around the anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Gurus. These Gurus are responsible for shaping the beliefs of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Ji is known as the founder of Sikhism and played a key role in creating the holy Sikh book - Guru Grant Sahib.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrations

The celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti, therefore, revolves around reading the holy scriptures. Many people organise Prabhat pheris - early morning prayer sessions to read the holy book. Singing holy songs are also an integral part of this celebration Gurudwaras also prepare for Langars where many devotees make traditional dishes like Kadha Prasad. This day is a public holiday in most parts of India. We hope that this Guru Nanak Purab fills your life with all the happiness and love. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2021 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).