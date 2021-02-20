Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2021 Wishes: Arunachal Pradesh will celebrate the 34th anniversary of its statehood on February 20 this year. Popularly known as the land of dawn-lit mountains, Arunachal celebrated its first Statehood Day in 1987. Arunachal Pradesh is the largest state when it comes to 'Seven Sister' states of north-east India. People celebrate the statehood day amidst grandeur festivities. There are state-level celebrations and several traditions that mark the celebrations of the day. People living in and out of the state share loving Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day wishes with their loved ones. If you are exploring the top-trending 2021 Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day greetings and messages, then you have reached the right destination.

Given how Arunachal Pradesh shares its borders with Tibet, the state has a significant political history in context with China. Nonetheless, Arunachal Pradesh remains to be an integral part of India. People can share this set of newest Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2021 wishes and greetings with friends, family, and relatives living in the state via WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike, and other famous messaging apps.

If you are driven by wanderlust and have a penchant for travel and scenic beauty, Arunachal Pradesh is one of India's best tourism destinations. Individuals can share 2021 Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day wishes on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. People can celebrate Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2021 by sending across the most popular wishes and greetings via text messages, picture messages, SMSes, and voice messages.

As February 20 nears, we bring you some of the most amazing and newest Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2021 wishes and greetings with their near and dear ones.

China has claimed most parts of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the People's Republic of China and Republic of Tibet since the 1960s. During the Indo-China War in 1962, China had captured most parts of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory. In 1972, KAA Raja – Chief Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh – had renamed North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) as Arunachal Pradesh and declared it a Union Territory.

In 1987, Arunachal Pradesh was granted statehood on February 20. To know more about this historic day, you can click here. Do share this set of newest Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2021 wishes with your closed ones, marking the auspicious day's celebrations.

