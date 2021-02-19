Arunachal Pradesh is celebrating its 35th Foundation Day on February 20, 2021. Arunachal Pradesh attained full state status on February, 20 1987. By 1972, it was known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA), which was granted Union Territory status on 20 January 1972 and renamed as Arunachal Pradesh. In the year 1987, two states 'Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram' were established, that is why today is celebrated as the foundation day of these two states, these states are considered to be full of natural beauty.

Arunachal Pradesh is a northeastern state of the Republic of India. While talking about its literal meaning, Arunachal means 'Land of the Rising Sun' (Arun + Achal). It is an integral state of India and Arunachal became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987, it has 16 districts and its capital is Itanagar and the 24th state of the Indian Union. On this day you might want to share Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2021 Messages, Greetings & HD Images, if you are looking for some, here are the best ones you can download for free:

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2021

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2021

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2021

Arunachal Pradesh, full of natural beauty, is a major tourist destination in the state, there is a much more beautiful and famous 'Sela Lake'. Apart from this, there are also beautiful tourist destinations like 'Tawang, Dirang, Bomdila, TP, Itanagar, Malinithan, Licabali, Pasighat, Bhishmaknagar, Parashuram Kund and Khonsa'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).