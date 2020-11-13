Diwali 2020 is here, and the festivities of the grand Indian festival have begun in full swing. Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is a 5-day festival and people across communities celebrate various festivals on different days. One such festival that is celebrated during the festive week is Choti Diwali, which is also called Naraka Chaturdashi in parts of India. People send Choti Diwali 2020 greetings and wishes on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms to wish them luck, health, wealth, and prosperity. It is a nice gesture to send your loved ones a token of love on this auspicious day. This is why we bring you a collection of Choti Diwali wishes, Choti Diwali messages, Choti Diwali images, Choti Diwali greetings, Narak Chaturdashi wishes, Narak Chaturdashi images, Narak Chaturdashi messages, Happy Narak Chaturdashi and Happy Choti Diwali 2020 greetings.

Choti Diwali 2020 will be celebrated on November 14, i.e. Saturday this year. It is usually celebrated on the 2nd day of the 5-day festive week of Diwali. However, this year, Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali both fall on the same day. A lot of preparations go into the making of Choti Diwali, or Roop Chaudas or Kali Chaudas. Devotees consider it very auspicious and significant to celebrate Choti Diwali. People buy new clothes, gadgets, they clean and decorate their house, install earthen lamps and fancy lights in the open spaces of house and office premise.

People wish Choti Diwali, also fondly called as Roop Chaudas and Bhoot Chaturdashi, via WhatsApp messages and stickers, by setting statuses on Facebook and WhatsApp, sending messages on Messenger, Hike and other social messaging apps. Well, believe it or not, sending SMSes, picture messages is still a huge trend. People send flashy GIFs, greeting cards, and amazing viral videos to their friends, family, relatives, and peers to wish them during the Choti Diwali.

Well, if you are looking for new and latest Choti Diwali 2020 WhatsApp messages and stickers, Facebook statuses and images, SMSes, GIFs and other greetings to send to your loved ones and dear ones on this auspicious day, then you don’t have to worry anymore. We, at LatestLY, bring you latest some of the newest messages and picture messages that you can use to wish on Choti Diwali 2020 this year.

Happy Choti Diwali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Indulging in the Festivity Full of Zest and Zeal. A Day Ahead of Diwali Celebrations With Magical Fireworks and Lightning. Wishing You Happiness and Prosperity.

Happy Choti Diwali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Very Wonderful and Sparkling Chhoti Diwali. Best Wishes to Your Family From All of Us.

Happy Choti Diwali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Choti Diwali Fill Your Heart With Enthusiasm and Joy ... So That You Have a Sparkling Diwali!

Happy Choti Diwali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You the Best of Festivities and Merriment on the Auspicious Narak Chaturdashi. Have a Wonderful Choti Diwali.

Happy Choti Diwali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sparkling Diyas and Crackling Crackers Bring In All the Happiness and Goodness in Your Life. Happy Choti Diwali to You.

How to Download Naraka Chaturdashi WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app. They are providing greetings, quotes, wishes, messages, and photos that can be used to send on Choti Diwali. Here's the link to download Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali WhatsApp Stickers online here.

Dhanteras 2020 Greetings: Send Happy Dhantrayodashi Images, WhatsApp Messages & Wishes to Loved Ones

There is a lot more than Choti Diwali is all about – story, significance, shubh mahurat, pooja timings, and more. If you want to know all about Choti Diwali 2020, then you can kill here. We at LatestLY, wish you a very happy and prosperous Choti Diwali 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 06:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).