The auspicious occasion of Diwali 2020 is here and the season also brings in a bunch of other festivities. Families come together, decorate their house and enjoy the festival in a traditional manner. After Dhanteras and before Diwali comes the festival of Naraka Chaturdashi, popularly known as Choti Diwali. Devotees are preparing themselves to mark the festival, one day before Diwali. Aside from following rituals, people also share Choti Diwali messages and wishes to celebrate the festival. This is why, in this article, we bring you Choti Diwali 2020 messages in Hindi, HD images, greetings, GIFs and wishes that are perfect for sharing through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you WhatsApp stickers that are easy to download from the Play Store app.

On Choti Diwali, people clean their houses and decorate them elaborately. Some believe that Narak Chaturdashi is the day to wipe out all the dirt, garbage and evil from their hoses. People light up diyas in and around the house to brighten up the spaces and boost the festive mood. To celebrate the festival, here we bring you Choti Diwali 2020 messages in Hindi, wishes, Happy Diwali HD images, greetings and more that are perfect for sending along with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and other social media and messengers.

Choti Diwali 2020 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pooja Se Bhari Thaali Hai Chaaro Aur Khushhaali Hai, Aao Milke Manaye Ye Din Aaj Choti Diwali Hai. Aaoko Aur Aapke Parivaar Ko Dheron Shubhkaamnaayein.

Choti Diwali 2020 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Acche Ki Bure Par Vijay Ho Har Jagah Bas Aap Hi Ki Jai Ho, Choti Diwali Dhoom Dhaam Se Manaye, Choti Diwali Ki Shubhkaamnaayein.

Choti Diwali Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ye Diwali Aapke Jeevan Mein Khushiyon Ki Barsaat Laye, Dhan Aur Shoharat Ki Barish Kare, Choti Diwali Ki Sa-Prem Mangal Kamnayein.

Choti Diwali Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhoti Diwali Ke Is Pawan Aur Mangal Avsar Par Aap Sabhi Ki Manokamnayein Purn Ho, Khushiya Aap K Kadam Chume, ISI Kamna Ke Saath Ap Ko Aur Aap Ke Parivaar Ko, Chhoti Diwali Ki Dhero Badhaiyan.

Choti Diwali 2020 Hindi Messages (Photo Credits: FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Deepak Ke Prakash Ki Tarah Hi Apke Jeevan Me Charon or Roshni Ho, Bas Yahi Kaamnaa Hai Humari Is Choti Deepawali Par.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers for Choti Diwali?

WhatsApp has unveiled many cool and fun stickers to celebrate different festivals and events. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, you can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above Choti Diwali 2020 messages in Hindi will be useful to you while celebrating the festival of lights with much enthusiasm.

