Happy Choti Diwali 2020 Greetings With Naraka Chaturdashi HD Images: The ‘Festival of Lights’ Diwali is here, and it presents us with a plethora of festivities and celebrations. People celebrate this five-day-long Diwali Padwa with fun and fervour with each day boasting of major significance and celebration. Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is one of the main festival days, which falls on Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Kartik. And on the next day, people celebrate Badi or main Diwali and Lakshmi Puja. However, this year both Choti and Badi Diwali will fall on November 14 due to tithi and shubh muhurat. Here’s a collection of Choti Diwali 2020 wishes, Naraka Chaturdashi wishes, Choti Diwali messages in Hindi and English, Naraka Chaturdashi wishes in Marathi, Choti Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Status, Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and more to wish family and friends Happy Diwali in advance!

Choti Diwali is known by many names such as Naraka Chaturdashi, Bhoot Chaturdashi, Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas and Narak Nivaran Chaturdashi. It is the second day of Deepavali festival celebrated after Dhanteras and in some states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, falls on the third day after Govatsa Dwadashi and Dhanteras/Dhanatrayodashi. According to Hindu legends, a mythical demon king Narakasura was beheaded by Shri Krishna with his Sudarshan Chakra. Satyabhama, the third consort of Krishna and an avatar of Bhudevi, the Goddess of Earth, she too played a significant role in bringing down the Ashura. However, before dying, he asked for a boon from Satyabhama to let his death be celebrated as a colourful night. There is also an alternate version in which Narakasura was killed by Goddess Kali, which is why Naraka Chaturdashi is also celebrated as Kali Chaudas.

Happy Choti Diwali 2020 Images and Greetings Wallpapers

Happy Choti Diwali 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diwali Ka Ye Pyara Tyohaar, Jeevan Mein Laaye Khushiyan Appr, Mata Laxmi Viraje Aapke Dwaar, Sabhi Kaamna Aapki Kare Sweekaar. Happy Choti Diwali.

Happy Choti Diwali 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Choti Diwali Fill Your Heart With Enthusiasm and Joy .. So That You Have a Sparking Diwali!

Happy Choti Diwali 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Deepon Ka Yeh Tyohaar, Laaya Khushiyaan Hazaar, Mubarak Ho Aap Sabko, Diwali Ka Tyohaar. Happy Choti Diwali!

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 Images and Greetings Wallpapers

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joy, Cheer, Mirth and Merriment, of This Divine Festival, Surround You Forever, May the Happiness That This Season Brings, Brighten Your Life. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2020!

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Loads of Fun-Filled Moments…Which Will Last You Through All the Festive Days…Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2020.

How to Download Choti Diwali 2020 / Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can wish your family and friends with colourful and bright Happy Choti Diwali WhatsApp Stickers on Naraka Chaturdashi. Here is the download link from Play Store. May this Choti Diwali fill your heart with enthusiasm and joy, so that you have a sparkling Diwali! Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 and Happy Diwali in Advance!

