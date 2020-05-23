Happy Eid al-Fitr 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Mubarak HD Images, Facebook Wishes and GIF Messages to Celebrate Eid

Eid al-Fitr 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 24 or May 25 this year, depending upon the moon sighting. The moon will be sighted either on the evening of May 23 or May 24, after the moon gets sighted, Islamic committees will declare Eid the next day. Eid commences after the completion of Ramzan on the first Shawwal, which is the tenth month as per the Islamic calendar. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Eid Mubarak 2020 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, GIF messages, Facebook greetings, SMS to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Happy Eid al-Fitr 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, HD Images, Messages and Quotes to Wish Your Friends Eid Mubarak.

On the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr Muslims usually wear new clothes, offer Eid namaz in mosque first thing in the morning, visit relatives and offer Eidi to younger ones. However, unfortunately, this year the celebration will not take place the way it is supposed to happen due to coronavirus lockdown imposed in the nation. The world is undergoing COVID-19 crisis which has had a huge impact on the economy, sports, culture, festivals and entertainment. Religious places are shut to avoid the spread of coronavirus germs. This year on Eid al-Fitr Muslims has decided to help the poor and needy instead of spending money on new clothes. Also, Muslims will be celebrating the festival of Eid by offering Namaz indoor. Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Special: From Kimami Sewaiyan to Mutton Biryani, Here Are Seven Traditional Recipes to Enjoy on Eid (Watch Videos)

In spite of the lockdown situation, you can keep the spirit of the auspicious occasion high by preparing delicious Eid ul-Fitr recipes at home, connecting with relatives via video calls and sending across Eidi via different payment gateway app. Apart from these things, you could simply reach out to your relatives by sending out meaningful Eid Mubarak 2020 wishes, messages, GIF and stickers. You can do a free download of wishes and greetings related to Eid al-Fitr 2020 from below.

Eid al-Fitr 2020 Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today I Pray That Happiness Stays at Your Door, May It Knock Early and Stay Late, And Leave the Gift of Allah’s Love, Peace, Joy And Good Health Behind! Eid Mubarak 2020.

Eid al-Fitr Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Flood Your Life With Happiness on This Occasion, Your Heart With Love, Your Soul With Spiritual, Your Mind With Wisdom. Wishing You Eid Mubarak.

Eid al-Fitr Wishes and Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Offer Your Sacrifices, I Wish That Allah Showers His Divine Blessings and Fulfils All Your Dreams On Eid and Always. Eid Mubarak 2020.

Eid al-Fitr Wishes and Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Before We Ask for Happiness and Prosperity, We Should Ask for Mercy. May Allah Shower His Mercy on Us. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Fitr Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s More Than Just An Eid Wish, More Than a Message Too, for It Comes With Warm And Loving Thoughts Because It’s Meant for You. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak 2020 GIFs

Send GIF With Message: May the Light of the Moon Fall Directly on You and Allah Bless You With Everything You Desire Today. Happy Eid!

Eid Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

Send out amazing Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp stickers to your relatives which will bring loads of smile on their faces. You can download these stickers from here. We wish you, Eid Mubarak 2020, stay safe and enjoy the festive day with your family at home.