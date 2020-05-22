Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Special: From Kimami Sewaiyan to Mutton Biryani, Here Are Seven Traditional Recipes to Enjoy on Eid (Watch Videos)

Traditional Recipes For Eid ul-Fitr 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The festival of Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated this year on May 24 or May 25, 2020, depending upon the moon sighting. Muslims will observe Eid after practising roza (fast) for the entire month of Ramzan. This year, as the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic, people will have to celebrate Eid by staying indoors. However, you can celebrate Eid ul-Fitr 2020 by preparing traditional recipes on this festive day. LatestLY brings you homemade recipes of kimami sewaiyan, mutton biryani and many other dishes which you can prepare on Eid al-Fitr 2020. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Dessert Recipes: From Malabi Rose Water Milk Pudding to Sheer Khurma, Sweet Delicacies You Can Easily Make at Home on Eid (Watch Videos)

Eid ul-Fitr commences on the first day of Shawwal, which is the tenth month as per the Islamic calendar. Greeting people, visiting relatives, preparing different delicacies at home, offering Eidi to younger ones are some of the customs of Eid al-Fitr. However, this time Muslims will have to celebrate Eid by staying at home, as most parts of the world are under lockdown and social distancing has to be strictly followed in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We can keep the spirit of Eid ul-Fitr 2020 celebration high by trying out some mouth-watering dishes for this festival. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Summer Drink Recipes: From Rooh Afza to Aam Panna, 6 Thirst-Quenching Sharbat You Can Make at Home to Celebrate Eid (Watch Videos)

7 Traditional Recipes For Eid ul-Fitr 2020

1. Kimami Sewaiyan

This is one of the famous traditional sweet delicacies of Eid which have vermicelli and milk as the main ingredient. It has a thicker consistency and also includes lotus seeds, almond, coconut, cashews and raisins in its preparation.

2. Sheer Khurma

Just like kimami sewaiyan, even sheer khurma has vermicelli and milk as main ingredients. It is the most famous delicacy of Eid and is also made by using healthy ingredients like saffron, cashews, dates to name a few.

3. Mutton Biryani

A plateful of mutton biryani can add joys to the festival of Eid ul-Fitr. Biryani prepared by rich spices, basmati rice and tender meats is enjoyed heartfully along with raita.

4. Chicken Korma

A thick chicken gravy eaten along with nans or sheermal is another favourite dish for Eid. It is a bit spicy braised with yoghurt or cream.

5. Mutton Keema

Usually, goat meat is minced to make keema, a traditional meat dish. It is also made from almost any meat, cooked by frying or stewing.

6. Phirni

Phirni is a type of pudding from the Indian subcontinent made by boiling milk and sugar with rice. It is flavoured with cardamom, raisins, saffron, cashews, pistachios to name a few.

7. Kaleji Masala

Mutton liver masala is not only delicious, but is also quite healthy. The mutton liver is rich in iron, copper and other nutrients. Mutton Liver Masala, usually known as kaleji masala, is enjoyed during Eid for breakfast.

Enjoy these sweet and main course dishes with your family members at home and avoid stepping out on this festive day for celebration considering current coronavirus situation. We wish you all Eid Mubarak. Stay safe, enjoy the festival with your family members and may Almighty bless you and your family with good health and prosperity.