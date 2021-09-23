The fall season marks the beginning of a new season and the end of an old one. It is a significant event that marks the changes in the temperature, thus, transitioning the season from summer to winter.

The September Equinox is the moment when the Sun appears to cross the celestial equator heading southward. During this time, the length of night and the length of day are almost exactly equal. With COVID- 19 cases going down this year, we might see some celebrations, but they still might not be as grand as old times. But keeping the festival spirits high, we have brought together HD wallpapers and GIF Images that you can send across during Fall 2021 to spread the message of positivity among your family and friends. Angelina Jolie, Kendall Jenner and Other Hollywood Beauties Proving Why Sweater Weather is a Good Weather

Many people decorate their houses, buy new clothes and prepare different cuisines to mark the onset of winters on the first day of Fall. Pumpkins are seen everywhere during the season, be it in decoration or in food items. You can share these pumpkin stickers and images with your loved ones to send them wishes for Fall 2021.

In the US, there are lots of festivals that take place during the fall. To name a few, the great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta, National Apple Harvest Festival, Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival, Ellicottville Fall Festival, Scarecrow Festival, Warrens’ Cranberry Festival are very few of the very well known ones. You can send WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIF Images, Facebook messages and SMS during this season to lift the spirits of the festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Autumn Be a Harvest of Happy Times for You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Warmth and Joy in This Wonderful Season…Have a Bright and Beautiful Fall!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Warmth Autumn Season Bring You Endless Joy. Happy Autumn

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Autumn. May This Fall Bring You Joy and Happiness

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing That the Autumn Brings Bountiful of Happiness and Joy. Happy Fall

Welcoming the new season, there are many new stickers and images available on WhatsApp and Facebook that can well relate to the festive season. Make your selection from our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS and enjoy Fall 2021 with your family and friends.

