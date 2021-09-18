The onset of the fall has begun in the United States and it's time to start planning your winter wardrobe. Fall is essentially the time that marks the end of the summer season and one can witness a drop in the temperature. While it isn't snowing just yet, the temperature is right for you to go shopping for sweaters, pullovers and trench coats. The winters in the US can be harsh but fall is the time when you can really enjoy the temperature without much layering. Fall 2021 Tasty Food Ideas: 5 Easy To Make and Cheesy To Eat Recipes for the Fall.

Speaking about fall and fashion, this year will witness trends like sweater vests, quilted handbags and knee-high boots. This is the quintessential winter wardrobe and it's time you start investing in some of these pieces. To help you with the same, we have narrowed down a list of popular trench coat and jackets designs to amp up your wardrobe this fall. 5 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gave Major Fall Vibes In Her Photoshoot.

The list includes some popular names like Angelina Jolie, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and others who have aced the fall fashion like no one else. Have a look at their stylish picks.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fall fashion can be fun. While winter fashion is usually dull with so many earthy colours and lots of textures, fall is comparatively easy. You need to stay warm but a sweater is all you need. You don't need too many jackets or warmers to step out. It's like having the warm, cosy feeling that we all enjoy. So go ahead and start shopping for your fall wardrobe.

