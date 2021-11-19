Happy Men’s Day 2021! Today International Men's Day is celebrated all over the world. International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 in many countries around the world. For the first time International Men's Day was celebrated in India in the year 2007. The purpose of celebrating this festival was to honour those people who have tried to bring change in society for men. Along with this, the purpose of this observance aims at men who suffer from mental health issues. The idea is to bring for issues related to men before the world so that a discussion can be started. International Men's Day 2021 Date, Theme & Significance: When Is Men's Day? Everything You Need to Know About the Special Day.

Men deal with mental health conditions like stress, anxiety, and depression etc. that tend to increase suicide in men. The main purpose of this observance in India is to address the indifference against men. Talking about the history of International Men's Day, it was started on February 7, 1992, by Thomas Oster. The idea of ​​International Men's Day was conceived by Thomas Oster a year ago on February 8, 1991. After this, in 1999 this project was started by Trinidad and Tobago. International Men’s Day 2021 Wishes: WhatsApp Status, Images, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate the Contribution of Men in Society.

Men, whether as husbands, brothers, fathers have been caring and emotional but often they are not able to express their feelings well. International Men's Day also aims to focus on the health of men and boys and promote gender equality. According to the website of International Men's Day, men commit suicide 3 times more than women in the world. Also, one in three men is a victim of domestic violence. It was also found that more than twice as many men suffer from heart disease than women. To celebrate the day, we have for you a collection of Happy Men’s Day 2021 Greetings, Wishes, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Messages, Wishes, Quotes, and Telegram Photos:

Happy International Men's Day (File Image)

Men's Day Message Reads: You Stood Beside Me in Difficult Times. You Supported Me in My Career. You Have Taken Good Care of Me. I Feel Blessed to Have You. Happy International Men’s Day!

Happy International Men's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Break the Silence, Beat the Stigma, Stop Saying ‘Man Up’! Let’s Talk About Men’s Issues. It’s International Men’s Day!

International Men's Day Greetings (Photo Credits File Photo)

International Men’s Day Facebook Greetings: Men Are a Beautiful Creation of God but They Are Not Perfect, So It Is Normal That They Have Several Errors. Happy International Men’s Day!

International Men's Day Messages (Photo Credits File Photo)

International Men’s Day WhatsApp Message: It’s Time to Thank Men for All the Love and Support! Happy Men’s Day!

Happy International Men's Day (File Image)

Men's Day WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Best of What a Man Could Be. I Have Never Been More Proud of You Than I Am Today. Happy Men’s Day!

The day is celebrated in many ways including hosting public seminars and classroom activities. Panel discussions and lectures, award ceremonies, art exhibitions are also organized to capture the attention on this day. Every year, this day is celebrated with a special theme.

