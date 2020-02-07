Happy Propose Day 2020 Wishes For Girlfriend: Romantic Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images and Hike Messages To Make Her Feel on Top of the World!

Happy Propose Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy Propose Day! It is time for bringing out your feelings for the person you love. Why hide what you feel for a person when you could clearly have a shot with the person. However, putting forth a romantic proposal isn't as easy as it looks like. It takes a lot of courage, sincerity and dedication to turn your feelings into words and bring it in front of the person you love so much. Proposals are so sensitive that one goof-up can change the whole outcome. However, it is always a good idea to use some quotes that have worked in the past. Propose Day Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Propose Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Even when you are already in a relationship, you can share a proposal quote to show her that you have fallen for her all over again. To prove her that love never fades away. In this digital world, you can simply share a nice quote with your girlfriend.

"Muktasar si zindagee hai meri tere saath jeena chaahata hoon,

kuchh nahin maangata khuda se bas tujhe maangata hoon."

"Mujhe khamosh rahon may tera saath chahiye, tanha hai mera haath tera haath chahiye, Junoon-e-ishq ko teri hi sougaat chahiye, Mujhey jeene ke liye teri hi saat chahiye." Happy Propose Day

"Apaki muskaan hamaaree kamajoree hai.. kah na paana hamaaree majabooree hai.. aap kyon nahin samajhate is jazbaat ko.. kya khaamoshiyon ko zubaan dena zarooree hai."

"Fiza mein mahakatee shaam ho tum.. pyaar mein jhalakata jaam ho tum.. seene mein chhupae phirate hai ham yaaden tumhaari.. isalie meree zindagi ka doosara naam ho tum."

"Banakar tera saaya tera saath nibhaoonga.. tu jahaan jahaan jaegee main vahaan vahaan aaunga.. saaya to chhod jaata hai andhere mein saath lekin mein andhere mein tera ujaala ban jaoonga."

Happy Propose day, let no inhibitions stop you from keeping your feelings to yourself. If you haven't proposed the girl you like, this is the best time to vent out your thoughts.