The spring equinox, Vernal Equinox or the great equinox is also called the March equinox. It is called the Spring equinox in the southern hemisphere, while the same date is called the spring equinox in the northern hemisphere.

This equinox falls on the Green Line between 19 March to 21 March. Today, night and day are equal before the spring season i.e. 12 hours day and 12 hours night. This is because the earth does not have any inclination towards the sun.

Actually, it happens twice a year when our Earth is at an equal distance from the Sun i.e. it tilts on either side of the Sun, it happens once in March and the second time in the month of September. In March, this day is on the 19th, 20th or 21st. The vernal spring equinox, which marks the beginning of astronomical spring in the Northern Hemisphere, is on March 20 this year.

Twitter Celebrates First Day of Spring With Greetings, Quotes, HD Images, Funny Memes, WhatsApp Stickers, Telegram Messages & Signal Pics to Celebrate the Vernal Equinox:

Happy Quinquatria everyone! Here's a lil birthday Minerva to welcome in the Spring Equinox🌸 🌱🦉🫒 pic.twitter.com/fjmpKKzrUV — Flora 🏺 (@flaroh) March 19, 2021

Happy Spring Equinox!

mdzs weibo update for spring equinox, featuring our beautiful jiang yanli 💜https://t.co/ep5uhgXMNg pic.twitter.com/blGMgG7OuT — bond ✎ (@headBONDmeLWJ) March 20, 2021

Beautiful

🌷🌱🌸The Power of the Spring Equinox (Ostara) — a Thread🌸🌱🌷 pic.twitter.com/pSLYUVp4V0 — 𝘽𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙮 ｡◕‿◕｡ (@BunnysTarot) March 18, 2021

Spring Equinox Memes

Pretty!

Just in time for the spring equinox, we see the return of #GardenersWorld this evening. Joining the party are the wonderful Leucojum aestivum 'Gravetye Giant', reaching their best now. pic.twitter.com/gjviguzkeQ — Chris Howell (@christophhowell) March 19, 2021

There is no bowing on either side, from today onwards the days will start to get bigger than night and the process of increasing the heat will also start.

