Vishu 2021 will be celebrated on April 14. Vishu is a community festival that brings together people who indulge in delicious feasts and pray for the continued prosperity of their family. One of the most important festivals in Kerala, Vishu celebrations revolve around revering Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. Sharing Happy Vishu 2021 wishes and messages, Vishu WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Vishu Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends is a common way of celebrating this day.

Vishu celebration revolves around family and is usually a close-knit celebration. However, there are various temples that celebrate this festival with great pomp and fervour. On the night before the Vishu celebration, people decorate a tray full of fresh fruits and vegetables, add the seasonal yellow flowers, called Konna, and display their jewellery as well as money. This ensemble is kept in front of the mirror and people wake up and look at it, praying for continued prosperity and happiness in the coming year. Vishu 2021 Rangoli Designs: Easy Pookalam & Kolam Patterns to Decorate Your House This Kerala New Year (Watch Videos).

People also give Vishu Kanni to the young kids in the family to spread the cheer. Sharing Happy Vishu 2021 wishes and messages, Vishu WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Vishu Facebook Status Pictures is also a common practice on this day. Happy Puthandu 2021 Wishes And Greetings: Varusha Pirappu 2021 Messages, Puthandu Nalvalthukal Images, WhatsApp Photos And HD Wallpapers to Share on Tamil New Year.

Happy Vishu 2021 Wishes And Greetings

WhatsApp messaged reads: Wishing You a New Year, Bursting With Joy,

Roaring With Laughter And Full of Fun.

Happy Vishu.

WhatsApp message reads: Happy Vishu, May Your Life Moves in All Positive Directions and You Become an Inspiration for Many

Allavarkkum Aiswaryathinteyum Nanmayudeyum Hridhayam Niranja VISHU Ashamsakal.

Malayalamannine Manjapattaniyichukondu Vendum Oru Medamasam Koodi Varayayi.. Ella Malayalikalkkum Hridayam Niranja VISHU Dinasamsakal

The celebration of Vishu is said to signify the continued presence of prosperity and happiness in every family. This day is also celebrated in different ways in various parts of India. People from Tamil Nadu celebrate this day as Puthandu or Tamil New year while people in Punjab and other parts of North India commemorate this day as Baisakhi. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Vishu! May it fill your life with prosperity.

