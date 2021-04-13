Puthandu means New Year in Tamil. This festival commemorates the annual celebration of Tamil New Year and is also known as Varusha Pirappu. Puthandu 2021 will be celebrated on April 14. The date of Tamil New Year celebration mostly remains the same and it marks the first day in the Tamil month of Chithirai. Varusha Pirappu celebrations this year are sure to be more tightly knit as we continue to battle a pandemic. In these times, sharing Happy Tamil New Year 2021 wishes, Varusha Pirappu 2021 messages, Puthandu 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Puthandu Nalvalthukal Facebook Status Pictures online are sure to be a popular way of celebrating the New Year as a community. Puthandu 2021 Recipe: How to Make Paruppu Payasam? Try This Traditional Sweet Dish for Tamil New Year.

Traditionally the celebration of Tamil New Year varies from place to place. While some people wake up early and dress up in colourful attire and visit temples to thank the almighty for another year filled with new opportunities, others celebrate this day by following the traditions of Chithirai Vishu. According to this, people decorate a tray filled with various fruits, their jewelry and various other items that signifies their wealth and well-being. It is believed that looking into this tray helps bring prosperity to the family in the new year as well. Puthandu 2021 Date And Significance: All About The Day That Marks The Tamil New Year.

Wishing each other Puthandu Nal Valthukal is an important part of Tamil New Year celebration, since it is said to be a community festival. In a time where we cannot all meet and get together, safely, the celebration of Tamil New Year will definitely shift online. Here are some Happy Tamil New Year 2021 wishes, Varusha Pirappu 2021 messages, Puthandu 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Puthandu Nalvalthukal Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Puthandu Nalvalthukal And Happy Puthandu Wishes And Greetings

Happy Puthandu 2021 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

Have a Happy Journey Of Life. Wishing You a Happy and Prosperous Year. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Happy Puthandu 2021 Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every End Is a New Beginning. Keep Your Spirits Unshaken, and You Shall Always Walk on the Path to Glory. Happy Puthandu!

Happy Puthandu 2021 Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Let This Tamil New Year 2021 Be Called Hevilambi. Let Your Thoughts Be Guided in the Right Way. Happy Puthandu!

Happy Puthandu 2021 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Dawn Is About To Break To Give Light to a Brighter Road, Have a Happier Journey This Year. Happy Puthandu!

People often bring in the Tamil New Year by cleaning out their homes as well as planning for some quality family times. Tamil New Year is an official holiday in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu as well as the neighbouring country of Sri Lanka. It is celebrated with great fervour by Tamilians across the world who take this as an opportunity to begin afresh. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Tamil New Year 2021.

