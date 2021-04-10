Vishu is just around the corner. Also known as the Malayalee new year, Vishu is a festival celebrated in the state of Kerala, India. It is one of the oldest festivals in Kerala, celebrated on the first day as New Year by Keralites because according to Malayalam Panchag, on this day the Sun changes its position. In the year 2021, the Vishu festival will be celebrated with great fanfare on April 14, Wednesday. This festival called Vishu and is celebrated with great pomp in the whole of Kerala and parts of Karnataka. There are many reasons behind celebrating this festival. This festival is also celebrated as Malayalam New Year. Along with this, the sowing of paddy crop also starts in Kerala on this day. Therefore, it is also a happy occasion for the farmers, where they thank God for the harvest and wishes for a good yield of their next crop.

On this day you can make pookalam and rangoli designs at home. You can make Rangoli designs with dots, that are very easy, and a go-to for beginners. All you need to connect the dots and create a beautiful pattern. If you want to go a little natural, flower rangolis, also called Pookalams are just the best. Along with colour, the fragrance of the fresh flowers will beautify each corner of your house.

Making rangolis during special occasions and religious ceremonies are considered auspicious. With Vishu 2021 right in the corner, here we bring you some beautiful and easy Pookalam & Kolam rangoli patterns that you can make in your house. Since the country is under lockdown, people are going to enjoy Vishu 2021 at home and you can make your house more beautiful with these Vishu Kolam and Pookam designs and patterns to celebrate the Hindu New Year:

Kathakali face rangoli

Vishu Special Rangoli Design With Dots

Rangoli Pookalam Designs

Rangoli Design for Vishu

Easy Pookalam Pattern

All you need are some fresh flowers. Just follow the creator and make your own pookalam to celebrate Vishu 2021. The importance of this festival can be gauged from the fact that Kerala is a public holiday to commemorate this festival. There are many types of beliefs and stories about this day, but mainly this festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and his incarnation Shri Krishna.

