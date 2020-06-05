Happy World Environment Day 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, GIFs, Quotes And SMS to Send on Day Celebrating Nature

Happy World Environment Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to celebrate nature and highlights the need to protect it. Various events and workshops are held to celebrate the day. The theme for World Environment Day is 'Celebrate Biodiversity'. On this day people can share across these best World Environment Day 2020 HD wallpapers and pictures via picture messages as well. You can also download these inspiring World Environment Day HD greetings and make nice and creative GIFs and videos out of it, and share them on TikTok eventually. We also bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, GIFs, quotes and SMS to celebrate the day. Happy World Environment Day 2020 Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS and Messages to 'Celebrate Biodiversity'.

World Environment Day comes as a sharp reminder every year, where it tells us to take care of the environment before it is too late. It has been celebrated annually since the last five decades, starting from 1974. The UN, with other international organisations, observe the global event in a grandeur manner. There are several events, workshops, and seminars conducted where people are educated about the ever-increasing issues with nature.

Some of the common problems are air/land/water pollution, climate change, human population explosion, extinction of species, etc. among others. The observance of the day aims to promote prevalent environmental issues and encourages people to join the movement.

