Happy Hariyali Teej 2021! Hariyali Teej is considered to be an auspicious festival celebrated in the month of Sawan. This festival is celebrated every year on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. This year Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 11. This day sees married and unmarried girls worshipping Lord Shiva. It is believed that if women worship Goddess Parvati and Bholenath on the day of Hariyali Teej, then they have a blessed married life and husband has a life is long. Today to celebrate the day here are some Hariyali Teej images, Shravan Teej pics, Hariyali Teej images with quotes, Choti Teej wishes, Hariyali Teej images download, Hariyali Teej katha, Hariyali Teej wishes in Hindi, Choti Teej wishes images, Hariyali Teej images free download, Hariyali Teej wishes in English, Happy Hariyali Teej wishes, Hariyali Teej images Hindi, Hariyali Teej image Shayari, Shravan Teej HD download, and more that are searched online to greet on the festival day.

On this day, women get ready and so the solah shringar. They wear green colored clothes and green bangles on this day. It is important to know the importance of Hariyali Teej, worship method, auspicious time and other important information. Women share across Hariyali Teej messages and greetings to their loved ones on this special day. If you, too, are looking for the most popular Hariyali Teej 2021 messages, then you have arrived at the right place.

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

It is believed that Mata Parvati did severe penance for many years to get Bholenath as her husband. Only then she was able to persuade the recluse Shiva to marry. The day when Shiva had said yes to Parvati to get married, that day was the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Sawan month. Since the month of Sawan is called the month of Hariyali, hence this holy day came to be known as Hariyali Teej.

