Hariyali Teej 2022 is celebrated on July 31, Sunday. While various Teej celebrations are filled with various festivities, Hariyali Teej is considered a significant observance for married women who celebrate their marital bliss and seek the blessings of Goddess Parvati. Hariyali Teej is a community event in many ways. People, therefore, often share Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 wishes, Hariyali Teej 2022 greetings, Hariyali Teej images, HD wallpapers, messages, Happy Hariyali Teej WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Hariyali Teej is the annual celebration of Teej in the month of Shravan and is considered one of the three most important Teej celebrations for people in North India. Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Teej in the auspicious month of Shravan. On this day, people, especially married women, don festive clothing - preferably in green colour, dress up, don henna and other symbols of marital bliss. Hariyali Teej's celebration focuses on appeasing Goddess Parvati and seeking her blessings for a happy and blissful marriage.

As we celebrate Hariyali Teej 2022, here are some Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 wishes, Hariyali Teej 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Hariyali Teej WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online.

Hariyali Teej Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes and Happiness to All the Women Fasting on This Auspicious Festival. Enjoy Hariyali Teej with Your Beloved Family.

Hariyali Teej Hindi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati Bless Your Married Life With Peace, Prosperity, Unconditional Love and Learning. Happy Madhusrava Teej.

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Blissful Sawan Teej 2022. May Your Marriage Last Long and Be Filled With Blessings!

Hariyali Teej 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Day of Sawan Ki Teej, May the Deity Hear Your Prayers and Bless Your Marriage. Happy Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hariyali Teej Is All About a Woman’s Love and Sacrifice. Let’s Glorify the Festival With Affection! Happy Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2022 Messages and HD Images: Send Beautiful Wishes, Greetings & Quotes on Sawan Teej

As mentioned before, Hariyali Teej is considered one of the three most important Teej celebrations for people in North India. The other special Teej celebrations are Hartalika Teej and Kajari Teej. During these three festivities, people, traditionally married women, make extra efforts to appease the almighty and seek their blessings. In addition to this, there are also grand celebrations for Akha Teej, commonly referred to as Akshaya Tritiya and widely celebrated by Hindus across the country by investing in gold and initiating other auspicious events.

