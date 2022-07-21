The festival of Hariyali Teej is considered very important in Sanatan Dharma, especially for married couples. On this day, worship of Shiva and Parvati is done in a duly manner & blessings are sought for good luck by fasting. It is believed that married women who observe nirjala(without water) fast on this day seek longer life for their husbands. According to Hindu scriptures, devotees observing a fast on Hariyali Teej should pay special attention to the holy rituals. They must consider the dos and don't and if you too are fasting on Hariyali Teej, you must be mindful of the activities considered taboo on this day. Hariyali Teej 2022 Date & Time in India: Tritiya Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi of the First Sawan Teej Celebrated by Married Hindu Women.

Hariyali Teej 2022 Dos & Don'ts

Avoid Anger/Rage: The devotees who are observing a fast on Hariyali Teej should stay away from anger. According to the beliefs, the fast becomes fruitless if you experience rage.

Avoid Sleep At Night, Pray Instead: For women who are fasting on Hariyali Teej, sleeping at night is considered taboo. Instead of sleeping at night, women observing fast can perform bhajan-kirtan in groups.

Nirjala Fast: A nirjala (without water) fast is observed on Hariyali Teej. Women should not consume any food item on this day and fast without water. If a woman is ill, then other married women of the house can keep this fast on her behalf.

Break the Fast Only in Paran Muhurta: According to Hindu scriptures, any fast should always be broken in Paran Muhurta aka auspicious fast breaking time only. If the fast is broken before or after Paran Muhurta, the result of the fast is not obtained.

Solah Shringar: On Hariyali Teej, parents send sarees, makeup items aka solah shringar (16 step beauty rituals), sweets, fruits etc. to their married daughter. On this day the goodies that come from the maternal home are used.

Respect Elders: On the day of Hariyali Teej, respect the elders, take care of everyone's happiness and do good work, so that positive energy is transmitted.

Vrat Katha: Married women observing Hariyali Teej fast should listen to the fast story of Hariyali Teej. Without it the fast is not considered complete.

Bhajan Kirtan: On the day of Hariyali Teej, one should listen to the songs and stories related to Mata Mata Parvati.

It is also said that black and white clothes should not be worn even by mistake during Hariyali Teej vrat since they are considered inauspicious. One must also avoid drinking water on the day of Hariyali Teej, although this does not apply to pregnant and sick women.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

