It is an important day, one of religious importance as it marks the celebration of Hayagriva Jayanti. Hayagriva is the incarnation form of Lord Vishnu that has the head of a horse. Lord Hayagriva is said to have restored all Vedas to Lord Brahma. The day of his birth anniversary is celebrated as Hayagriva Jayanti. This year this day will be marked on August 3. People pray to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. We tell you more about the history, shubh muhurat and significance of this day.

Date and Shubh Muhurat

Hayagriva Jayanti falls on the Purnima of the Shravan month according to the traditional Hindu calendar. So this year it will fall on August 3 this year. The Hayagriva Jayanti Muhurat is from 04:29 to 07:10

As per Drikpanchang, Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:28 on Aug 02, 2020 and ends on August 3 at 09:28 A major part of Hayagriva Jayanti is doing the Avani Avittam or Upakarma. It is followed majorly by Telugu, Poonal in Tamil Nadu and Janivaara in Kannada. Brahmins follow an ancient Vedic ritual for the protector of Vedas.

Significance of Hayagriva Jayanti

It is believed that Lord Hayagriva made his appearance on this day. Lord Hayagriva has the head of a horse and the body of a human being. He is said to have taken the avatar to retrieve the stolen Vedas from the demons. Sacred texts say that Vishnu compiled these chants and thus he is associated with knowledge and wisdom. Blessings of Lord Hayagriva are said to give one clarity of thought and process. So people worship Lord Hayagriva on this day and seek his blessings. Scriptural blessings of Hayagriva also include good financial fortune and affluence, peace of mind and prosperity, sharpens intelligence and knowledge. A special homa is also done on this to impress Lord Hayagriva and his consort Goddess of Wealth, Lakshmi.

The main and grand celebrations of this day take place at Lord Hayagriva Temple in Hojo, Assam. Another temple of Lord Hayagriva is at Nanganallur Chennai known as Hayagriva Madhava Temple.

