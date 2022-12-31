Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasanta Navratri, will be celebrated from March 22 to 31, 2023. As Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, this Navratri is known as Chaitra Navratri. It is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar Chaitra maas to worship Navdurga, the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Chaitra Navratri is more prevalent in northern India. In Maharashtra, Chaitra Navratri begins with Gudi Padwa, and in Andhra Pradesh, it begins with Ugadi. Know everything here about Chaitra Navratri 2023 start and end dates, Vasant Navratri Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat, all forms of Goddess Durga and much more. Hindu New Year 2023 Dates and Indian New Year’s Days: From Gudi Padwa and Ugadi to Bihu and Bestu Varas; Check Important Dates Based on Vikram Samvat Calendar.

Chaitra Navratri is nine days of festivity that falls in the month of March or April. It has special significance in Sanatan Dharma. The nine-day festivities are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama, usually falls on the ninth day during Navratri. Hence, in many cultures, Chaitra Navratri is also known as Rama Navratri. Traditionally, the customs and rituals followed during Shardiya Navratri, which falls in the month of September or October, are similar to Chaitra Navratri. Moreover, the Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi for Shardiya Navratri and Chaitra Navratri are the same. Nine Qualities of Maa Durga to Imbibe in Oneself for a Blissful and Satisfactory Life.

Significance of Chaitra Navratri

Navratri holds special significance in Hinduism. According to Bhagavata Purana, there are four Navratris in a year, of which two are Gupta Navratri, and two are not. It is believed that worshipping all the nine different forms of Maa Durga on the nine days of Navratri fulfils all the wishes of the devotees. Moreover, the blessings of the Maa Durga always remain on her devotees. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Durga comes to Earth and stays for nine days on Navratri. Devotees worship the Goddess and please her with their prayers.

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated after Holi. On the nine days of Navratri, nine different forms of Maa Durga, Maa Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri are worshipped with great devotion. According to mythology, Maa Adishakti appeared on the day of Chaitra Navratri and created the universe at the request of Brahma Ji. Several mythological texts also state that Lord Rama had also worshipped the goddess to get victory in the war with Ravana before climbing Lanka.

