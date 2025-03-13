Dehradun, March 13: On one side, Jaunsari artists performed the Harul dance, while on the other side, women artists from Lohaghat sang and danced to Holi songs in their own joyful rhythm. Among these, the cultural troupe from the Rath region of Pauri district was a special attraction, while the Tharu tribe's dance and the lively Chholiya dance performed by Almora's artists added to the festive mood.

This was the vibrant scene at the Holi Milan program held at the CM residence, where Holi songs, dances, and folk culture from Garhwal, Kumaon, and Jaunsar regions were showcased. The cultural influence that distinguishes Uttarakhand's heritage was on full display in the open courtyard of the CM residence on Thursday, highlighting the state's rich cultural unity.

At the invitation of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the CM residence turned into a cultural fair with various artistic groups gathering to perform. The air resonated with Holi songs and traditional melodies. Instruments like the dhol and manjira played harmoniously, enhancing the festive vibe. While artists from Almora invited everyone with their song "Aao Dagadiyo, Nacha Gawa, Aa Gayi Rangili Holi", artists from the Rath region sang "Aai Dandyu Basant, Dali Ma Maulyar".

The Rath Region Art Committee’s artists were particularly delighted to be specially invited. Their folk Holi songs have gained significant recognition in a short span. The committee’s head, Prem Singh Negi, expressed pride in their 19-member group performing at the CM residence.

Meanwhile, the Shivnidhi Self-Help Group from Lohaghat made a grand appearance with 54 members delivering an impressive Holi performance. The group's leader, Alka, shared that performing at the CM residence for the first time was a significant and memorable moment for the entire team.

CM Immersed in the Colors of Holi With Artists

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami actively participated in the festivities, fully immersing himself in the colors of Holi alongside the folk artists. He spent quality time with the performers, danced with them, and even tried his hand at traditional instruments like the dhol and thali.

CM Praised for Promoting Folk Culture

Folk artists from various parts of Uttarakhand praised the CM's efforts in promoting their cultural heritage. The 20-member team from Khatima’s Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Tharu Upliftment Committee also performed on Thursday. Members Bunty Rana and Rinku Rana acknowledged the CM’s commendable efforts in identifying and providing platforms to talented folk artists.