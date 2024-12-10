Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10. Human Rights Day 2024 falls on Tuesday, December 10. The day marks the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. This declaration says that all people have basic rights like the right to speak their thoughts freely, the right to live, to work, and to be treated equally. It serves as a powerful reminder that every person, no matter who they are, deserves freedom, respect, and dignity. It is a time to stand against hate and fight all those who treat others unfairly. To observe the day and raise awareness about it, netizens took to social media to share Human Rights Day 2024 messages, powerful quotes, motivational sayings, HD images, wallpapers, informative posts, and videos. Human Rights Day 2024 Quotes: Inspirational Sayings, HD Images, Messages and Wallpapers To Honour Adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Human Rights Day Messages

Human Rights Day Quotes

Human Rights Day Videos

Human Rights Day Images

Human Rights Day Posts

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)