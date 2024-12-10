Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10. Human Rights Day 2024 falls on Tuesday, December 10. The day marks the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. This declaration says that all people have basic rights like the right to speak their thoughts freely, the right to live, to work, and to be treated equally. It serves as a powerful reminder that every person, no matter who they are, deserves freedom, respect, and dignity. It is a time to stand against hate and fight all those who treat others unfairly. To observe the day and raise awareness about it, netizens took to social media to share Human Rights Day 2024 messages, powerful quotes, motivational sayings, HD images, wallpapers, informative posts, and videos. Human Rights Day 2024 Quotes: Inspirational Sayings, HD Images, Messages and Wallpapers To Honour Adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

#OurRightsOurFuture, right now. This is our call on #HumanRightsDay, December 10th. Learn how human rights pave the way for a more just, dignified, and equal world: https://t.co/nWEJhSvLzu pic.twitter.com/t7m8mUuPBs — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 9, 2024

🔹 Right to life 🔹 Freedom 🔹 Justice Human rights belong to all of us. They are non-negotiable. On Tuesday’s #HumanRightsDay, explore all the principles affirmed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: https://t.co/LAariPbwCF pic.twitter.com/RUsqCGhpHG — United Nations (@UN) December 9, 2024

123 million people displaced. This is just one story of courage and hope. On #HumanRightsDay, show your solidarity with people forced to flee — and the human right to seek safety from war, violence and persecution. #HopeAwayFromHome pic.twitter.com/90EhevtTiy — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) December 10, 2024

Protecting human rights is more urgent than ever. This 10 December is #HumanRightsDay. Learn about our campaign #OurRightsOurFuture, right now - a call to empower individuals & communities to build a better future: https://t.co/kufXwC4wQ9 pic.twitter.com/IlMO1PElOn — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 4, 2024

