Every year August 15 is celebrated by firing twenty-one gunshots in the Red Fort, Delhi. The solemn occasion is marked as India's Independence Day when government buildings are decorated with strings of lights, and the tricolour flutters from residential buildings and homes. The day is a public holiday in the nation when some businesses and all academic institutions are closed. Independence Day commemorates the culmination of British rule in 1947 and the establishment of a free and liberated India. Also referred to as Swatantra Diwas in Hindi, the occasion also memorializes the anniversary of the partition of the subcontinent into two countries, India and Pakistan, which occurred at midnight on August 14 and 15, 1947.

On the day of Independence Day, the honourable president of India delivers the 'Address to the Nation' and several cultural events and functions are organized by different institutions. The most common of them are the ones which are commemorated in schools and colleges. Flag hoisting ceremonies, patriotic singing and dance competitions, painting programmes, fancy dress contest, quizzes and speeches are held in different educational centres. To deliver the message of free India and how our freedom fighters lost their sweet and blood to liberate our nation from the clutches of colonial rule is something we all should comprehend. Therefore, for everybody planning to orate about India's freedom movement, we have covered you with sample write-ups for speeches, dos and don'ts, and a list of topics that can be covered on a historic day.

15th August Sample Speech

Best Speech For Independence Day 2022 Celebration

Speech On India's Freedom Fighters For August 15 2022

Independence Day 2022 Speech In English

It is no easy feat to stand in front of an audience and speak fluently. Therefore, few things every orator needs to bear in mind. Properly plan the structure of your speech, know your target audience, and try to memorialize your first and the last line, don't bury your face in notes; use pauses and remember the audience is on your side. Finally, remember that everyone gets nervous, and you need is to tell people about the tireless efforts of unforgettable heroes who never thought before laying their lives in the way of India's freedom struggle.

