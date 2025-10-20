International Chefs Day is an annual event celebrated on October 20 around the world to honour the culinary professionals. This day also raise awareness about healthy eating among children and adults. International Chefs Day was created by Dr. Bill Gallagher, a renowned chef and former President of Worldchefs. This year, International Chefs Day 2025 falls on Monday, October 20. While the official theme for 2025 has been announced by Worldchefs, previous themes have focused on healthy eating and sustainability. This year, International Chefs Day 2025 theme is ‘Food Explorers’. International Chefs Day Wishes: Send Chef Quotes, Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers, Greetings and Fun GIFs To Appreciate the Chefs Worldwide.

The theme this year invites children to embark on a culinary adventure, discovering the joys of cooking, the importance of healthy eating, and the value of sustainable practices. In this article, let’s know more about International Chefs Day 2025 date, International Chefs Day 2025 theme and the significance of this annual event.

International Chefs Day 2025 Date

International Chefs Day 2025 falls on Monday, October 20.

International Chefs Day History

International Chefs Day was founded in 2004 by the late Chef Dr. Bill Gallagher to honour the culinary profession and inspire the next generation. Worldchefs, in partnership with Nestlé Professional, is thrilled to bring you this year’s exciting campaign: Food Explorers. The idea behind this day was to recognise the hard work, creativity, and dedication of chefs who not only cook delicious meals but also promote healthy food habits. Since 2004, this day has been observed globally through workshops, cooking demonstrations, and educational programs for children.

International Chefs Day Significance

International Chefs Day recognises the importance of chefs as artists and innovators in the kitchen. The day also encourages global unity as chefs worldwide share unique recipes and ideas to connect cultures through food. Chefs also use this day to educate children about nutritious food choices. Several events are held on this day like cooking workshops, culinary exhibitions and appreciation events in hotels and restaurants for chefs.

