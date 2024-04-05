International Day of Conscience 2024 will be celebrated on April 5. This annual commemoration is focused on commemorating one of the core things that makes us human - our conscience. International Day of Conscience is a United Nations established holiday and has been a recent observance that is focused on encouraging more people to listen to their conscience and try to build more empathy amongst one another. Every year, the celebration of International Day of Conscience is focused on finding more ways to increase affinity to understanding human conscientiousness and building more empathy in the world. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Conscience 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day and how to commemorate this day. Hague Prosecutor: Hamas' October 7 Crimes 'Shock the Conscience of Humanity'.

When is International Day of Conscience 2024?

International Day of Conscience 2024 will be marked on April 5. This annual global holiday was established by the United Nations General Assembly on July 25, 2019, with the adoption of UN resolution 73/329, and the first International Day of Conscience was celebrated on April 5, 2020.

International Day of Conscience 2024 Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Day of Conscience is focused on one different aspect of human conscience. International Day of Conscience 2024 theme is “Promoting the Culture of Peace with Love and Conscience.” The celebration will therefore focus on the culture of peace, love and conscience and is sure to allow us to have various impactful and honest conversations on the human consciousness. Usman Khawaja Hits Out at ICC for ‘Double Standards’ After Ban on His Dove Logo, Shares Social Media Post on Cricketers With Symbols on Their Bats.

International Day of Conscience is focused on acknowledging and understanding how the human conscience actually helped shape the world. We hope that the celebration of International Day of Conscience 2024 brings with it the opportunity for you to truly understand the ways that human conscience can make the world a better place.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 06:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).