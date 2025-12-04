At first glimpse into the Glamsutra’s catalog, anyone can easily determine what the breakthrough jewelry brand is going for: endlessly wearable and elegant pieces with a touch of playfulness, serving as the perfect foil to the boring, sanskari Jewelry. But inherently, it’s not the design that catches the attention, but the story that each piece tells.

The rising jewelry brand, through its series of offerings, is striving to bring what Indian jewelry has always lacked. Its pieces perfectly capture a sense of breezy comfort, beauty, and versatility of style, making them the ideal accessories that any modern woman can reach for every day.

“As a woman, I was very much aware that a perfect piece that you can wear on your daily hustle is a struggle. You need something which doesn’t break when you push the crowd in the metro or tarnish as soon as the monsoon comes,” says Miss Rasika Tomar, the founder of Glamsutra, “And it is every modern woman’s story. That is why we came up with jewelry that is so accessible and versatile, and durable that you can reach for it every day without thinking twice.”

Glamsutra’s jewelry line is filled with pieces that make an instant favorite. Right from their stud earrings to their necklaces and pendants, each piece is made with wearability in mind. Weight is a key factor in their craftsmanship process. Every item, no matter how lavish, is made to be lightweight so that it can be comfortable to put on as well as style through.

Similarly, the material also plays an important role as the whole collection line is made from skin-friendly metals and studded with gems that do not irritate. Finally, their pieces are coated with a layer of anti-tarnish coating to remain a timeless addition to anyone’s wardrobe.

But beyond the technicalities, what makes the brand a rising name in the jewelry world is the designs that it has on offer. Within a single collection, one can find dazzling objects that dance with every movement, subtle statement makers that act as a final flourish to any outfit, and endlessly versatile jewelry that the modern woman can wear proudly from morning to night.

Many of the jewelry pieces, like their western earrings, draw inspiration from nature and are rife with motifs plus patterns inspired by butterflies, flowers, and the like. Others are deeply entrenched in cultural expression, such as their Evil Eye necklaces, bracelets, and pendants. All of them are designed to celebrate women’s accessories like nothing else.

“From our earrings for women to our necklace collection, everything that we offer is designed for the modern woman,” continues Miss Rasika Tomar. “Whether she is traditional in her style, whether bold, or just casual… our jewelry reflects every spirit.”

For a closer look at their jewelry collection, visit the brand’s official website at theglamsutra.com.

