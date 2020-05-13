International Day of Families 2020 Date & Theme: Know The History And Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness on Importance of Families

International Day of Families 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The International Day of Families is observed on May 15 every year to reflect the importance of international community attachment to families. It promotes awareness of issues relating to families to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes that affect families. The day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 with a resolution to understand and raise awareness about the importance of families and the different aspects that negatively affect it. Happy Global Family Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images, Quotes, SMS and Greetings to Mark UN's 'Day of Peace'.

Each year, the day highlights the issues faced by families and the appropriate actions that can be taken in order to resolve it. The day is also to showcase how a strong family unit helps build strengthened societies and nations. While on this day people prefer to be with their families, today most people are at home with their loved ones due to coronavirus lockdown in many countries.

International Day of Families 2020 Date & Theme

International Day of Families is observed on May 15 annually. The theme for International Day of Families is 'Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing+25'. International Day of Families 2020 come at "one of the most challenging global health and social crises" according to the United Nations. The role of families in development was recognised by the World Summit for Social Development in its Copenhagen Declaration. The Copenhagen Declaration recognised the family as the basic unit of society which plays a key role in the development which needs comprehensive protection and support. International Day of Families 2020 reminds of the goals of Copenhagen in the rapidly changing world.

International Day of Families History

United Nations passed a resolution 1993 to showcase the determination of the organisation to encourage better living standards and social progress among families across the globe. Following which, in 1994, the United Nations officially declared the International Day of Families with changing economic and social structures that affect the stability and structure of family units in different parts of the world.

The day also stresses the need to support poor and vulnerable families during this situation. It also focuses on how work-family balance has to be maintained as men and women are both parts of today's workforce. Therefore the teachings on various social issues including gender equality arise from here. We wish everyone a Happy International Day of Families!