Drug abuse and illicit trafficking are some of our society's most devastatingly harmful and extremely recurring struggles. There is a strong link between the two that can be drawn and needs to be discussed. To do this and raise awareness about these issues, International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022 will be celebrated on June 26. This celebration is focused on taking actions to help the cause, raising awareness of the simple things that need to be done and creating a safe space for victims to speak up about their struggles with drug abuse. As we prepare to celebrate International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022 theme and more. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's A List Of All Important Dates And Holidays for the Month.

When is International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022?

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022 will be celebrated on June 26. This annual celebration is focused on raising awareness about drug abuse. The observance of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was initiated by the United Nations back in 1987.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022 Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is focused on a dedicated theme that helps people to raise awareness about drug abuse and the steps that need to be taken to curb this issue and create a world which is free of drug abuse. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022 theme are Share Drug Facts to Save Lives.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022 Aim and Observance

It is crucial for the celebration to have sharable facts and information about drug abuse that helps people feel included and understood and open up and seek help. And many people are sure to focus on creating and sharing such content on social media. Having open conversations about abuse and letting friends who struggle with these problems know they have a safe space to seek help is the first step in rehabilitation. And guiding people who need help to a trained professional is the second step which is vital to ensure a successful rehabilitation in the long run. This International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, we hope you can do all this and much more. Happy International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2022 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).