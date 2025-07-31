International Lifeguard Appreciation Day is an annual event that is observed around the world on July 31. This global event aims to recognise and honour the dedication, bravery, and life-saving work of lifeguards worldwide. International Lifeguard Appreciation Day also serves as a platform to appreciate the important role lifeguards play in ensuring water safety in aquatic environments. International Lifeguard Appreciation Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 31. August 2025 Holidays in the USA: Major State Observances, Cultural Events and Public Celebrations – Your Complete American Holidays Guide.

Lifeguards are the first responders in water emergencies and their swift action with training helps prevent injuries and save lives. This annual event aims to raise awareness about water safety, prevention from drowning, and the challenges lifeguards undergo to save others. In this article, let’s know more about International Lifeguard Appreciation Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Lifeguard Appreciation Day 2025 Date

International Lifeguard Appreciation Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 31.

International Lifeguard Appreciation Day Significance

International Lifeguard Appreciation Day serves as an excellent opportunity to celebrate lifeguards- the unsung heroes who often work long hours in challenging conditions to protect the public. On this day, people express their gratitude for the hard work that lifeguards do and salute their courage.

Celebrating Lifeguard Appreciation Day is a way to acknowledge their service. On International Lifeguard Appreciation Day, various events like educational campaigns and safety demonstrations are held in several countries around the world to promote swimming safety and lifesaving techniques.

