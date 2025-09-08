International Literacy Day is an annual global event that is observed on September 8 to highlight the importance of literacy for individuals, communities, and societies. It was declared by UNESCO in 1966. The international day serves as an annual reminder to people of the world that literacy is not just about reading and writing but a fundamental human right and the foundation for lifelong learning. This year, International Literacy Day 2025 falls on Monday, September 8. Each year, International Literacy Day is celebrated with a specific theme, focusing on different aspects of literacy. International Literacy Day Quotes and HD Images: Powerful Sayings, Messages, Greetings and Wallpapers To Raise Awareness on Literacy.

This year, International Literacy Day (ILD) will be celebrated under the theme of ‘Promoting literacy in the digital era’. On September 8, ILD 2025 will celebrate progress in literacy at the global, regional, national and local levels, giving an opportunity for critical reflection on what literacy means today, and how literacy teaching and learning, programmes and policies are designed, managed and monitored in this digital era.

International Literacy Day 2025 Date

International Literacy Day 2025 falls on Monday, September 8.

International Literacy Day 2025 Theme

International Literacy Day (ILD) 2025 theme is ‘Promoting literacy in the digital era’.

International Literacy Day History

International Literacy Day was declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on October 26, 1966, at the 14th session of UNESCO's General Conference and celebrated for the first time in 1967. Since 1967, the annual celebrations of International Literacy Day (ILD) have taken place on September 8 around the world. This day aims to remind policy-makers, practitioners, and the public of the critical importance of literacy for creating a more literate, just, peaceful, and sustainable society.

International Literacy Day Significance

International Literacy Day holds great significance as it highlights the importance of literacy to individuals and communities, and society at large. Literacy is a fundamental human right for all and it has the power to open the door to the enjoyment of other human rights, greater freedoms, and global citizenship.

According to UNESCO, despite progress, many adults and children worldwide remain unable to read or write, which affects their opportunities for education, employment, and empowerment. Data states that at least 739 million youth and adults worldwide still lack basic literacy skills in 2024. At the same time, 4 in 10 children are not reaching minimum proficiency in reading, and 272 million children and adolescents were out of school in 2023. Hence, International Literacy Day is both a celebration of progress and a call to action to ensure that literacy reaches every corner of the globe.

