International Men's Day or just Men's Day is celebrated worldwide on November 19 every year. Yes, there is a day dedicated to boys and men, acknowledging their immense contribution to the society. And the day is celebrated with a lot of fun and fervour. Male members of the family are showered with love and celebrated on the day. From presenting them with lovely gifts or wishing them, it is all about making them truly special. Here's a collection of Happy Men's Day 2020 greetings, International Men's Day images, WhatsApp Stickers, Men's Day quotes, Happy Men's Day 2020 wishes, SMS, Men's Day WhatsApp messages and SMS to wish all the lovely men in your life.

It is time to celebrate the men in your life. It could be your father, elder or younger brother, husband, boyfriend, best friend, cousin, colleague, uncle, step-father, boss or even your neighbour. It could also be your driver or caretaker. The men could be celebrities, sportspersons, laureates, actors or politicians who also double up as role models for millions out there. It could be anyone who has had a positive impact on you or anyone you may have known. Men's Day is about acknowledging a man's achievements and contributions towards the family, childcare, society, community and nation. You can learn all about International Men's Day 2020 date, theme and significance in detail here.

While female members of the family must cheer on for the commendable jobs done by the guys, men should also celebrate the day with equal enthusiasm. This day is all about you. Men's Day celebration is also about shattering stereotypes associated with men. Show your emotions, be yourself, do not bottle up your feelings, take a break, share the responsibility, break the toxic masculinity and embrace your true selves. Shout out 'Happy International Men's Day' to each other! And if for some reason you are still unable to, simply, wish each other on the day. That is why, we bring you this set of International Men's Day 2020 greetings, Happy Men's Day 2020 messages, Happy Men's Day 2020 wishes, International Men's Day images and more!

Happy Men's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Reason for the Smile on My Face; You Are My Source of Happiness; and My Heartbeat. Happy Men’s Day!

Happy Men's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When God Creates Sensible Men Like You, He Makes This World a Much Joyful and Safer Place. Wishing You Lots of Love and Care on Men’s Day.

Happy Men's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Real Man Does Not Care About What Others Think About Him, He Does What Is Right and What Will Always Do Good to His Family and Loved Ones. Happy International Men’s Day.

Happy Men's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Always Encouraged Me, and You Are an Example of How to Live Life. You Loved, You Cared, and Fulfilled Our Dreams. You Have All That a Child Could Ask for in a Father. Happy Men’s Day!

Happy Men's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only a Good Man Can Become a Perfect Son, a Caring Husband, an Amazing Father, & a Stunning Human Being Who Thinks Good of the Society. Have a Great Men’s Day.

How to Download Men's Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store and wish on the occasion of International Men's Day 2020. And if you want to convert above images into WhatsApp Stickers, you can do so by following these simple steps. Today is the day of the people you love the most in this world – your smart dad, your protective brothers, your loving husband, your encouraging boss and your trusted best friends. Thank them with all your heart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).