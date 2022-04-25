International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day or May Day is annually celebrated on May 1. This year, International Workers’ Day 2022 will fall on Sunday. The global event is a celebration of labourers and the working classes that originated from the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement. People observe this day by participating in marches, barbeques and parades. They also share powerful messages on hard work, happy greetings on labour and hard work paying off. Here’s a collection of International Workers’ Day 2022 messages, Happy May Day 2022 greetings, Labour Day 2022 wishes, Happy International Workers’ Day images, May Day HD wallpapers, Labour Day photos, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook status, GIFs, SMS, and more to greet one another. You can download International Workers' Day stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store online.

International Workers' Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To All the Workers of the Nation, Thanks for All Your Hard Work. Happy International Workers' Day to You All.

International Workers' Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing All of the Honorable Laborers a Happy International Workers' Day. They Deserve Good Treatment, Not Just Today, but Every Day!

International Workers' Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You So Much for Always Giving Your Best to Every Work. Happy International Workers' Day!

International Workers' Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Workers' Day! All My Best Wishes to You. Enjoy Your Holiday the Way You Want.

International Workers' Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy International Workers' Day. As You Have Survived This Year With Your Great Willpower and Hard Work, You Will Do Great in the Future Too.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Every Worker a Very Happy, Prosperous, and Joyous Day on This Special Occasion! Happy International Workers' Day!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)