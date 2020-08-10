An important festival of Janmashtami is two days away. Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami will be marked on August 11 and August 12 this year. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations will be low-key this year but the puja and rituals will be performed at home instead of temples. And most festive celebrations in India also see an application of Mehndi by women. It is considered auspicious and an important element for decking up the special occasion. Ahead of Janmashtami 2020, we give you easy Mehndi designs, Henna patters, Lord Krishna mehendi pictures and videos, along with easy mehndi tips and tricks. People usually search for Lord Krishna henna designs, easy mehndi pics, quick mehendi videos, Indian traditional mehndi videos. We have gathered them all here in one place. New Janmashtami 2020 Mehendi Designs: Quick Arabic, Rajasthani and Vine-Style Mehndi Patterns You Can Try for Gokulashtami.

On the auspicious day of Lord Krishna's birth, devotees offer special prayers and seek blessings from him. Krishna was born in Mathura in northern India, on the eighth day or Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in Shravan month. He is among the supreme Gods in Hinduism and plays a very important part of Bhagavad Gita. He is someone who restores the principle of dharma in times of chaos. So it is a very auspicious day for all Hindus. We have got you special Indian mehndi designs for this significant day. Check out our pics and videos below. Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes and Shri Krishna HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Gokulashtami Photos, GIFs and Greetings to Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.

Check Pics and Videos for Gokulashtami Mehndi:

Radha Krishna Mehndi Design

Krishna and Radha Indian Traditional Mehndi Design

Watch Video of Janmashtami Special Henna Design:

Video of Simple Lord Krishna Mehndi:

Easy Radha Krishna Mehndi Pattern:

Beautiful Bal Krishna Henna Design:

You can use the above images and videos for reference to make Lord Krishna and Radha or Bal Krishna on your palms with mehndi. You can watch the videos and first practice drawing on paper and then onto your hands if you are not very comfortable with making mehndi.

