Kajari Teej 2025 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, a festival cherished by married women across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. It is a day marked by devotion, fasting, and vibrant celebrations, where women dress in beautiful traditional attire, adorn themselves with jewellery, and apply intricate mehndi designs as part of the rituals. This year, along with the classic floral and paisley patterns of Indian mehndi, Moroccan mehndi designs are making waves for their bold, modern charm, adding a fresh twist to the festive look. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi – List of Major National and International Events in August.

Mehndi, also known as henna, is more than body art; it symbolises celebration, tradition, and joy in Indian festivals like Kajari Teej. While Indian mehndi designs are famous for their intricate florals and peacock motifs, Moroccan mehndi brings a new aesthetic with its geometric magic and tribal flair. Inspired by Berber art, Moroccan mehndi stands out for its clean lines, sharp angles, and bold patterns such as diamonds, squares, zigzags, and lattice shapes. These structured, symmetrical designs offer a contemporary, minimalistic vibe that appeals to women, making them perfect for those who want to stand out while celebrating tradition.

For Kajari Teej, Moroccan mehndi can be styled in versatile ways, whether it’s a delicate backhand pattern for a subtle festive look, a minimalist wrist band for elegance, or a full-hand design that makes a statement. Unlike the dense lace-like detailing of Indian styles, Moroccan patterns often cover select parts of the hand, wrist, or feet, creating a striking, almost tattoo-like effect that pairs beautifully with bright sarees and lehengas worn during the festival.

Beautiful Moroccan Mehndi Designs

Stunning Moroccan Mehndi Designs For Celebrations

Simple and Easy Moroccan Mehandi Pattern

Intricate Mehndi Design Inspiration

Minimalistic Mehandi Design

Moroccan Mehendi Feet Design:

Mehndi holds deep cultural importance in India, especially during weddings and festivals. It is believed that the deeper the colour of the mehndi, the stronger the love and understanding between a couple, and it is also considered auspicious, bringing prosperity and warding off negativity. With global influences blending into Indian celebrations, many women are now fusing Moroccan motifs with traditional Indian patterns, think mandalas bordered with diamonds or paisleys edged with zigzags, perfect for adding a personalised, fashion-forward touch to Kajari Teej festivities.

Whether you choose a classic bridal look or experiment with a bold and minimal Moroccan design, this style offers a fresh yet culturally rooted way to celebrate Kajari Teej 2025 in style.

