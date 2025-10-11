Bhai Dooj is a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. This day falls on the last day of the Diwali festivities and is celebrated by Hindus on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartika, the eighth month of the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or the Shalivahana Shaka calendar. Bhai Dooj 2025 falls on Thursday, October 23. As we gear up for the festive season, here are unique and beautiful mehndi designs that you can try out with the help of the video tutorials. Mehndi is considered an auspicious and beautiful element of Indian festivals, and Bhai Dooj is no exception. Take a look at these videos and adorn your hands with these festive patterns to enhance your appearance in a stylish way.

For those who love experimenting with mehndi, these designs are perfect to try at home or with friends. On this special occasion, women decorate their hands with intricate mehndi patterns, adding charm and elegance to their festive look. Applying mehndi is a way to celebrate the joyous bond between brothers and sisters. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Watch Video of Beautiful Mehndi Designs:

Watch Video of Unique Arabic Henna Patterns:

Watch Video of Simple Mehndi Designs For Bhai Dooj:

Watch Video of Easy Henna Patterns For Bhai Dooj:

Watch Video of Unique Mehndi Designs:

On this day, women apply tika on their brother’s forehead, and brothers give gifts to their sisters in return to celebrate the auspicious day. These mehendi designs are simple and easy patterns that let everyone find something that suits their style and skills. Whether you prefer delicate floral designs or Arabic designs, there is a pattern for every taste and occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2025 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).