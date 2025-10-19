Lakshmi Puja, also known as Laxmi Pujan holds great significance for Hindus across India as this is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi. Lakshmi Puja 2025 on Monday, October 20. It is that time of the year when families gather and have a joyous time. One of the rituals during the Diwali festival is applying mehendi on the hands. Women make it a point to club their festive look with beautiful mehendi designs on their hands. If you are planning the same, this Diwali, adorn your hands with stunning mehndi patterns that bring festive charm and elegance. From intricate Arabic mehndi designs for the front hand to the latest designs, there’s something for everyone! These easy and amazing henna patterns will enhance your festive look this season. Whether you prefer bold floral trails, delicate patterns, or geometric strokes, take a look at these video tutorials for the perfect design for this occasion. Lakshmi Puja 2025 Date in Diwali Week: Know Date and Significance of the Day Dedicated to the Worship of Hindu Goddess, Devi Laxmi.

For people who want simple Indian mehndi designs, these patterns with flower designs like lotus motifs, and leaf vines, beautifully complement festive outfits while being easy to apply. With Diwali being a festival of lights, happiness, and prosperity, decorating your hands with mehndi adds to your festive look. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Watch Video of Simple Mehndi Designs For Lakshmi Puja:

Watch Video of Minimalist Mehndi Designs For Laxmi Pujan:

Watch Video of Mehndi Ideas For Lakshmi Puja:

Watch Video of Latest Henna Patterns:

Watch Video of Mehendi Patterns For Laxmi Pujan:

In Hindu tradition, mehendi is considered as a symbol of prosperity, joy, and auspicious beginnings during Lakshmi Pujan and Badi Diwali celebrations. Starting from Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi, Diwali festivities end with Bhai Dooj. On the evening of Lakshmi Puja, people light up small earthen lamps known as diyas in and around the house and enjoy an exceptional feast with family and friends.

