Kargil Vijay Diwas is an important day in India that commemorates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the Kargil War. It is observed on July 26 every year to honour the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the conflict and to pay tribute to the gallantry and valour displayed by the Indian troops during the war. As you observe Kargil Vijay Diwas Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Remembering Brave Kargil War Heroes Whose Great Sacrifice Will Forever Be Etched in Our Hearts and Mind.

The Kargil War took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir. It was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan. The Pakistani military had infiltrated the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between India and Pakistan in Kashmir, and occupied strategic positions in the high-altitude mountains. The war was a significant event in the history of both countries and resulted in intense fighting in treacherous terrain. The Indian Army, with the support of the Indian Air Force, launched "Operation Vijay" to recapture the occupied territories and drive out the Pakistani forces.

After several weeks of intense fighting and numerous sacrifices, the Indian Armed Forces successfully pushed back the Pakistani troops and reclaimed the territories that had been occupied. The war ended on July 26, 1999, when the Indian soldiers recaptured the last remaining posts held by the Pakistani forces. Here is a wide range of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: All You Need To Know About India's Memorable Victory Over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed across India with various events and ceremonies to honour the bravery and sacrifices of the soldiers. The President of India, Prime Minister, and other dignitaries pay their respects at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the memorial to the Unknown Soldier, at India Gate in New Delhi. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to the armed forces personnel and their families for their selfless service and dedication to the nation. Patriotic programs, parades, and memorial services are held in several parts of the country to remember the heroes of the Kargil War.

