The Shri Hari sleeping phase, which lasts for four months of Chaturmas, begins after Dev Shayani Ekadashi and ends on the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. The term 'Uthani' in the festival's name means "to wake God". The Hindu observance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi is also known by the names of Prabodhini Ekadashi and Devutthana Ekadashi. The auspicious festival is marked in some north Indian states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. In reverence of Lord Vishnu, devotees observe Devutthana Ekadashi on the eleventh lunar day in the bright fortnight or Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month Kartik. In the Gregorian Calendar, Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 date is November 4, Friday. From Shubh Muhurat to the significance of the religious occasion, we have covered everything for you below. From Devutthana Ekadashi Mantra to Tulsi Vivah Fasting Rituals, Things to Do On Prabodhini Ekadashi for Good Luck.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Shubh Muhurat

Devotees of Lord Vishnu keep Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat during the holy day to please the Hindu deity. The fast is broken during Parana, which is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. As per Drik Panchang, Parana time for Dev Uthani Ekadashi this year will begin at 06:08 am and end at 08:24 am on November 5, Saturday. The Ekadashi Tithi starts on November 3, 2022, at 7:30 pm and will culminate on November 4, 2022, at 6.08 pm.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Rituals & Significance

Dev Uthani Ekadashi marks the commencement of an auspicious phase in which the Hindus hold events like marriage ceremonies. The day of Prabodhini Ekadashi also marks two major events Tulsi Vivah and Dev Deepawali. Hindu faith says that a demon named Sankhyayan stole Vedas, after which various Gods approached the almighty Lord Vishnu to retrieve the holy scripture. After defeating the demon and winning the long battle, Lord Vishnu goes to a state of sleep called Yog Nidra that continues for four months. The period between Shayani Ekadashi and the Dev Uthani Ekadashi is considered inauspicious for events and important traditions. It is also believed that on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu married Tulsi, a plant which is said to be the embodiment of a woman named 'Vrinda'. This tells us the story of why the Hindu community celebrate the event as Tulsi Vivah on the same day.

