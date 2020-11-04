Happy Karwa Chauth 2020! While you wait for the moon to rise, we have brought to you some of the best moon sighting wishes, greetings, HD images and GIFs that you can send to your loved ones. Every year, the fast of Karva Chauth is observed on the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This fast is mostly kept by married women who observe this fast for the long life of their husbands. On Karwa Chauth moon and sieve hold immense importance. and before we go ahead to that you might want to check out the Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes that you can send via various social messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Hike & Snapchat. Karwa Chauth Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Karva Chauth 2020 With Beautiful WhatsApp Messages and GIF Greetings.

According to Hindu beliefs, the moon is considered to be the form of Brahma who can bestow the boon of long life therefore married women see the moon through the sieve, before their husband's face. The moon is seen very closely through a sieve and then husband's face is seen by placing a clay lamp aka diya in the sieve. Karva Chauth 2020 Messages For Daughter-In-Law: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Wishes, Facebook Greetings & SMS to Send to Your Bahu For Karwa Chauth Vrat.

There is a very interesting story behind Karva Chauth's fast. According to the legend, the sister of 7 brothers did not open the fast due to lack of sight of the moon, then the brothers helped them by showing them a false moon by lighting a fire from afar. Well, while that is with the story you must know that it is okay if you do not see the moon today as well. Meanwhile, we have for you a list of Happy Karwa Chauth Wishes, Karwa Chauth 2020 Messages, Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes, Karwa Chauth GIFs, Karwa Chauth Greetings, Karwa Chauth HD Images, Karwa Chauth Images, Karwa Chauth Wallpaper, Karwa & Chauth Wishes. Check out:

Karwa Chauth Hindi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Rakha Hai Vrat Mainne, Bas Ek Khvaahish Ke Saath, Lambee Ho Umr Aapakee Aur Har Janm Mein Mile, Hamen Ek Dooje Ka Saath.

Karwa Chauth Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)WhatsApp Message Reads: May the moonlight, flood your life with happiness and joy, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Love Laughter And Good Luck Too! May This Karwa Chauth Be Super Special For You. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Celebrate The Bond Of Marriage, Wishing You A Life Of Love And Togetherness Today And Always. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Wish Karwa Chauth 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers

Make your WhatsApp greeting more fun and colourful with some Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers that you can easily download from PlayStore Make an impression with these interesting and quirky Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes and WhatsApp stickers.

We at LatestLY, wish you all the very Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 however if you are worried about not being able to see the moon today, here's how to break the fast. Moon rising is natural, and sometimes even when the moon has risen, you cannot see it due to clouds of trees so do not panic and celebrate the day well.

