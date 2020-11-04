Happy Karwa Chauth 2020! Women around the country are currently observing Nirjala(without water) fast for the long lives of their husband. Women don't eat or drink and wait to see the moon to be able to break their fast. After seeing the moon at night, it is the duty of the husband to feed the first morsel of food and sip of water to their wives. The fast starts before sunrise after the women have had their sargi and continued till moonrise. However, what if you are not able to see the moon tonight due to various reasons? How to break the fast if the moon is not visible and even though you know it has risen via the internet? Well, there is a solution for that too! Meanwhile, you can share Karwa Chauth 2020 Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Quotes And Messages to Share on Karva Chauth.

Vidhi, Rituals & Holy Mantra To Break Karwa Chauth Fast if You're Unable to See The Moon

You can break your fast with complete vidhi vidhan even without seeing the moon. Yes, if you are fasting for Karva and if the moon itself is not visible due to clouds or any other reasons, there is no need to worry. You must continue to prepare to worship according to the Karwa Chauth shubh muhurat (auspicious time) and the same vidhi. You must decorate the chauk first and then make a moon shape with rice over a red cloth. After this, chant Om Chaturtha Chandraya Namah (ओम चतुर्थ चंद्राय नमः) Mantra and invoke the moon. Now complete your fast by worshipping in Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time in Mumbai, Delhi & Other Indian Cities: Know Chand Darshan and Puja Muhurat Time for Karva Chauth Vrat Arti to Break The Fast.

But how to know that it is way past the moonrise time and you must prepare to perform rituals without the moon showing? Here are the moonrise timings of major places in India:

Delhi at 8:12 pm

Noida at 8 11 pm

Mumbai at 8:52 pm

Jaipur at 8:22 pm

Dehradun at 8:05 pm

Lucknow 8:00 pm

Shimla 8: 06 pm

Gandhinagar 8:42 pm

Indore 8:30 pm

Bhopal at 8:23 pm

Ahmedabad at 845 pm

Kolkata 7:40 pm

Patna 7: 45 pm

Prayagraj 8: 02 pm

Kanpur 8: 07 pm

Chandigarh at 08:00 pm

Ludhiana at 8:11 pm

Jammu at 8 11 pm

Bangalore at 8:12 pm

Gurugram at 812 pm

Assam at 7.19 pm

Also, you must remember that not being able to see the moon doesn't affect your wishes and prayers. You will still get what you wished for if you complete the fast whole-heartedly. Moreover, according to the scriptures, Chandra Darshan is not mandatory for pregnant, elderly and sick women.

