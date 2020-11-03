Karwa Chauth, also spelt as Karva Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi in the dark phase of Ashwin month every year. Commemorated with great zeal and enthusiasm by people in various North Indian states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Karwa Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4. Traditionally married women observe a stringent fast the entire day, praying for the health and well being of their husbands. People often share Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes, Karwa Chauth images and HD wallpapers, Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Facebook Status Pictures with those who observe this fast.

Karwa Chauth is also known as Karwas Chaturthi, and this celebration is an important part of the Hindu tradition. It is believed that married women began this fast to pray for the safe return of their husbands, who were fighting in wars. In recent times, it has become a celebration of love and togetherness with many couples choosing to observe this stringent no water no food fast praying for their continued marital bliss. People who observe this fast wake up at the crack of dawn, take a bath, eat from the traditional plate of Sargi (dry fruits, fruits, etc.) and begin their fast at sunrise. This fast is continued through the day until the moon is sighted on the sky.

When the moon appears, people perform special puja where they pray to Lord Shiva for a long and healthy life for their husbands. People in the family who are not fasting often try to celebrate this day by sharing Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes, Karwa Chauth images and wallpapers, Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures and helping out those fasting in any way possible.

Happy Karwa Chauth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Day Strengthens the Bond of Love Between You Two. May the Almighty Bless You With a Happy and Long Married Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Moonlight Flood Your Life With Happiness and Joy, Peace and Harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pray, the Sindoor Adorns the Forehead of Every Woman. Let God Bless You for a Long and a Happy Married Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sajh Ke Bethe Hai Hum Yaha, Tu Kab Tak Aayega Piya, Kab Apne Hatho Se Pila Ke Paani Apne Gale Se Lagaega Piya. Happy Karwa Chauth!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sooraj Ne Poochha He Phoolo Se, Aaj Tum Itane Khush Kyon Ho, Phoolo Ne Muskuraate Hua Kaha, Aaj Pyaara Sa Karava Chauth He. Karava Chauth Kee Vadhainya!!

Another origin of Karwa Chauth is said to be as an opportunity for the newly married women to get closer to the husband’s families. From the tradition of Sargi, which helps mothers in law bond with their daughters in law to celebrations with other women in the family, it all helps people get together as a family and celebrate this day. Karwa Chauth celebrations are often filled with songs, dances and of course retelling traditional folklore around Karwa Chauth. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth.

