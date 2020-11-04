The annual Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth 2020 is here. Also called Karva Chauth, this year, it is celebrated on November 4, which is today. Married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life and wellbeing of their husbands and family. Karwa Chauth is one of the most auspicious one-day festival that is widely celebrated in North India. Since the married women observe this fast to seek blessing from the god for the long and healthy life of their husbands, their mother-in-law pamper and support them in this journey by preparing a hefty and delicious pre-dawn meal called Sargi, and wishing them Happy Karwa Chauth in their own unique way. Mothers-in-law who are living away often send Happy Karva Chauth Wishes and messages, Karwa Chauth WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures. This is why, in this article, we bring you Karva Chauth 2020 messages, HD images, WhatsApp sticker photos and more so that you can wish your bahu (daughter-in-law) on this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth is the annual celebration which is observed fourth days after the full moon in the Hindu month Karthik. On this day, married women wake up early in the morning, enjoy a lavish and festive breakfast, called Sargi. This meal is traditionally followed by the pledge taking ceremony, called Sankalp, where the women take an oath to complete this stringent fast for the well being of their husband and family. The Karwa Chauth Fast is a Nirjala vrat, which means that the women refrain from having even a drop of water or food, from sunrise till moonrise on the day.

On Karwa Chauth, the fasting women pray to Lord Shiva and his family, especially Goddess Gaura and Chauth Mata, and seek their blessings. Karwa Chauth is often a day of bonding for the women in the family, as most of them choose to stay at home and rest, in efforts to complete the fast without straining themselves too much. And if the mothers-in-law are living far away from them, they often send Happy Karva Chauth 2020 wishes and messages, Karwa Chauth WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures to wish their daughters-in-law. Check out our latest collection of Karwa Chauth greetings to share with your daughters-in-law to celebrate the festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Beauty of Marriage Is That You Grow With Time. May You Both Are Showered With Understanding, Happiness and Togetherness Forever. Wishing You a Very Happy Karva Chauth.

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Most Amazing Daughter in Law, We Wish a Blessed Karva Chauth. May Each and Every Day of Your Marriage Bring More and More Reasons for You to Smile and Enjoy This Journey of Love.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Found a Sweet and Caring Daughter in Our Daughter in Law and We Wish Her a Happy Married Life Showered With Love and Blessings From God. Wishing You a Very Happy Karva Chauth.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Was Yesterday That You Were a Small Girl and Now You Are Married. on the Occasion of Karva Chauth, We Wish You a Happy Married Life. May God Always Bless You With Happiness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Observe This Fast for Your Loving Husband, We Send You Best Wishes on Karva Chauth and Pray to God to Always Shower His Blessings and Love on You and Your Husband. Happy Karva Chauth.

Traditionally Karwa Chauth was only observed by the women in the family. However, with the evolving time, many men also join their wives in keeping this fast and pray for their continued togetherness. Historically, it was also believed that Karwa Chauth fasts were particularly popular for women whose husbands fought at war. However, Karwa Chauth has now become more so about praying for the togetherness with your partner and the continued happiness and prosperity of the family. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Karva Chauth!

