Happy Diwali! The festival of lights holds a very special significance and is said to bring in happiness and prosperity in our lives. Traditionally, on this day, people give each other presents to mark the festival and it is said that gifting is an act of kindness, something that the festival symbolises as well. According to mythological beliefs, on this day Lord Rama along with his wife Sita and younger brother Lakshmana returned to their kingdom Ayodhya after ending the 14 years of exile and since on this day people celebrate, gifting just becomes an important part of it. If you are looking for last-minute gift ideas for your loved ones this year, we have your back with some great inspirations.

On this day, Ayodhya residents expressed their happiness by welcoming the trio of Lord Rama, Maa Sita and Lord Lakshmana with lamps, distributing sweets and spreading wishes, Since then, the tradition of giving sweets and gifts to friends, relatives and loved ones began. You can express your feelings via gifts to each other and for that, we have your back with ideas.

Diwali Gift Hamper

There is hardly a better last-minute gift to present to your loved ones on Diwali than a gift hamper. Mix up a few things and make a package of the things you have selected and send across.

Gold or Silver Coins

It depends entirely on the proximity of your relationship and your budget in this case. Although gold and silver coins are expensive, giving them on Diwali as gifts is said to be extremely auspicious.

Gift Card

Not sure what to gift? The best idea is a harmless yet useful gift card! Nowadays almost all shopping websites provide with gift cards, especially during the festive season. You can select the card according to your budget.

Lights

As Diwali is said to be a festival of lights, who will not like things that will lighten up the house? You can give designer clay lamps or trendy LED lights available in the market.

Plants

Indoor plants are very useful. This Diwali, go eco-friendly and gift a small pot plant to your officers/school/college friends.

On Diwali, people give gifts to friends to bring a smile on their faces. While selecting the perfect gift may be a task, seeing the bright curve on their faces will be worth it.

