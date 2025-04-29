​National Raisin Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on April 30 to honour the humble raisin—a naturally sweet, nutrient-rich dried grape that has been cherished for thousands of years. Raisins are dried grapes that are produced in many regions of the world and may be eaten raw or used in cooking, baking, and brewing. They are produced commercially by drying harvested grape berries. National Raisin Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

National Raisin Day was established in 1909 by the California Raisin Growers Association as an effort to boost awareness and consumption of raisins across the US. The estimated global production of raisins in 2023–24 was 1.1 million tonnes, led by Turkey, China, Iran, and the United States as the largest producers. ​In this article, let’s know more about National Raisin Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Raisin Day 2025 Date

National Raisin Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30.

National Raisin Day Significance

National Raisin Day is a perfect opportunity to honour and celebrate the humble snack item. Raisins consist of water, carbohydrates and proteins. People can celebrate this day in a number of ways, like they can combine raisins with nuts, seeds, and chocolate for a nutritious snack or bake this delicious treat for breakfast or dessert.

In the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, the word raisin is reserved for the dark-coloured dried large grape, with sultana being a golden- or green-coloured dried grape, and currant being a dried small Black Corinth seedless grape.

