Maha Shivratri 2023 will be commemorated on February 18. Maha Shivratri is an annual observance by Shiva devotees and revolves around the night when Shiva is regarded to perform his divine dance, called the Tandava. People across the country celebrate Maha Shivratri with great enthusiasm and fervour. While most people visit Shiva temples across the country to offer milk, bel patta and other items to appease Lord Shiva, the celebration of Mahashivratri is incredibly pompous in famous shiva temples. Maha Shivratri 2023 celebrations in Somnath are sure to be especially grand. And while not everyone can visit the famous Jyotirling to bring in this annual festivity, Maha Shivratri Live Streaming From Somnath is sure to help devotees of Lord Shiva to witness the grand festivities on Mahashivratri 2023. Ujjain Mahakal Live Darshan on Mahashivratri 2023: How To Watch Bhasma Aarti Video From Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple on Maha Shivratri.

It is important to note that while there is a timely celebration of Shivratri every month, Maha Shivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha month of the South Indian Calendar, or Falgun month. Maha Shivratri 2023 will be marked on February 18, and various famous temples like all the Jyotirlingas, Ujjain Mahakal Temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple, etc., are already prepped to bring in this important day with grand festivities. Somnath - which is one of the Jyotirlingas in India, has a grand prep every year and this year, too, devotees in thousands will be flocking to this temple. If you cannot witness the Mahashivratri celebrations at Somnath Jyotirling, you can watch them online here. Mahashivratri 2023 Live Darshan From Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple: How To Watch Live Streaming Online on YouTube Channel of Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Live Maha Shivratri Darshan - Shree Somnath Temple, First Jyotirlinga

In addition to this, various TV channels will also carry the live telecast of this event. We hope that this video adds to the festivity of the Maha Shivratri celebration. Happy Mahashivratri 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2023 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).