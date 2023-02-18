Mahashivratri (also spelt as Maha Shivratri) is an annual celebration that falls on the Chaturdashi tithi of Falgun or Magha month in the Hindu calendar and is observed with great enthusiasm by devotees across the globe. Maha Shivratri 2023 will be celebrated on February 18. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva observe a strict fast, offer milk, sweets, bel patta and other items to Lord Shiva, perform abhishekas of the Shiv Ling, and observe a night-long devotional chant. The celebration of Mahashivratri is especially grand in various popularly known Lord Shiva Temples like the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. While thousands of devotees from across the world visit the temple at this time, those who cannot always catch the Mahashivratri 2023 live streaming from Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple online. How To Watch Mahashivratri 2023 Live Streaming From Isha Foundation? From Sadhguru’s YouTube Channel Link to Facebook Video Online, Everything You Want To Know.

Maha Shivratri celebration is believed to be one of the most auspicious times for devotees of Lord Shiva. While there are Shivaratri observances in every month, Maha Shivratri is believed to mark the night that Lord Shiva performed his divine dance - Tandav. To mark this day, people observe a night vigil and sing songs to appease Lord Shiva. In addition, the Shiv Ling is showered with milk, water and bel patta. The celebration of Maha Shivratri 2023 is bound to be extra special at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. And if you cannot visit the temple to witness this year’s festivities, various television channels are already planning to carry a live event broadcast. In addition, you can also watch Maha Shivratri Live streaming from Kashi Vishwanath here.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Live Darshan Online

We hope that Maha Shivratri 2023 brings you all the love, light and happiness you deserve. Happy Mahashivratri!

