India is a country of rich traditions and cultural heritage. Each year we change the calendar but what remains constant is our rich festivals which provide us with a healthy and vital change from the monotonous routine of life. So, let's kick off with the very first month of the new year i.e January which has a length of 31 days. We have made a practical guide with all the major Indian festivals and holidays for the month of January below. Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2022 for Free PDF Download: Get Panchang With List of Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal) in New Year Online.

The month starts with 1st January as The New Year Day wherein many families exchange gifts and make prayers as it is the first day of a fresh year. Then we have Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti which is a Sikh festival that commemorates the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. Guru Govind Singh Jayanti is a public holiday. Followed by this January 12th is marked as National Youth Day or Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. It is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and to take inspiration from his teachings and implement the same in practical life.

Then we have Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan which is mainly a harvest festival day in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the deity Sun. Then comes the famous South India multi-day Hindu harvest festival Pongal.

January 2022 Major Indian Festivals

DATE DAY HOLIDAY 1 Jan Sat New Year's Day 2 Jan Sun New Year Holiday 9 Jan Sun Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 11 Jan Tue Missionary Day 12 Jan Wed Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 14 Jan Fri Makar Sankranti 14 Jan Fri Magh Bihu 15 Jan Sat Pongal 15 Jan Sat Thiruvalluvar Day 16 Jan Sun Kanuma Panduga 16 Jan Sun Uzhavar Thirunal 23 Jan Sun Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 25 Jan Tue State Day 26 Jan Wed Republic Day 31 Jan Mon Me-Dum-Me-Phi

Furthermore, some additional Indian festivals in January are Thiruvalluvar Day, an occasion that is named after and honours the poet, Thiruvalluvar, and is a part of the Pongal celebrations. Then you have Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti or Parakram Divas which is a national event celebrated in India to mark the birthday of a prominent Indian freedom fighter and head of the Indian National Army at the time of the Indian Independence Movement, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. 26th January marks Republic Day when the constitution of India came into effect back in 1950. Otherwise declared as a National holiday, Republic Day is celebrated with great energy in every educational institution and college in India.

The rich and vibrant festivals of India are a testimony to our diverse rituals and culture. Right from childhood, we are being taught to be a part of every festival celebration in the house. Pen down all the dates and days to plan your celebration accordingly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2021 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).