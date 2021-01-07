With a week into the New Year 2021, it is time to get prepared for he early yearly festivals. Makar Sankranti 2021 is one of the festivals, which arrives in a week. This year Makar Sankranti will be marked on January 14. One of the main traditions of this day's celebrations is flying kites. People gather on their terraces and have kite-flying competitions. And if you are have flown a kite in the past, you know how important is the thread or the manja which helps to cut others' kites. But not all manjas are safe, and flying of kites has also resulted in a number of bird deaths in the past. So in here, we tell you which manja is safe to use and how can one make manja or the kit-flying thread at home too. Makar Sankranti 2021 Dos and Don'ts: From Performing Kala Til Daan to Preparing Khichdi, Rituals That Brings in Good Luck & Prosperity on This Auspicious Day.

Which Manja Thread to Use For Kite-Flying?

There are several types of threads which are available in the market with the kites. One of the most common ones is made of nylon material. One of the other manja thread is covered with glass powder, but it results in lot of breakage. A healthiest and safe alternative to the threads is simple cotton manjas, however, it is not exactly useful if you are participating in it for a competitive spirit. Cotton manjas cause less damage even to the birds, but they are not preferred by many. Plastic manjas are also available in the market, but they are once again not very environment-friendly. Plastic threads are also comparatively heavy and your kite needs to be bigger to sustain that added weight.

Watch Video to Make Manja at Home:

Making manja at home is a tricky process and requires a lot of space and precision, especially crushing the glass into a powder. If you want to go completely eco-friendly and have safe celebrations, use a simple cotton manja thread.

